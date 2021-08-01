Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to two rounds of thunderstorms earlier today. This has caused Granite Creek to rise. Never attempt to enter a swollen creek! * Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott. This includes the following streams and drainages Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Willow Creek and Butte Creek.

