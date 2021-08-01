Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Massac, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Massac; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHEASTERN MASSAC...EASTERN ALEXANDER...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...CARLISLE MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...NORTHWESTERN GRAVES...NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI AND EAST CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Tamms to 7 miles southwest of Karnak to Mound City to near Bertrand. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Paducah, Metropolis, Charleston, Cairo, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Mounds, Barlow, Mound City, Wyatt, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville, West Paducah, Ledbetter, Ullin and Kevil.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
County
Alexander County, IL
County
Massac County, IL
City
Brookport, IL
City
Tamms, IL
City
Karnak, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
County
Pulaski County, IL
City
Alexander, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Alexander Massac#Alexander Massac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy