Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Massac, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Massac; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHEASTERN MASSAC...EASTERN ALEXANDER...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...CARLISLE MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...NORTHWESTERN GRAVES...NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI AND EAST CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Tamms to 7 miles southwest of Karnak to Mound City to near Bertrand. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Paducah, Metropolis, Charleston, Cairo, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Mounds, Barlow, Mound City, Wyatt, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville, West Paducah, Ledbetter, Ullin and Kevil.