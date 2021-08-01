Flash Flood Warning issued for Baca by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baca FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BACA COUNTY At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain in Southern Baca County. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour with the strongest storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams is likely. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Campo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
