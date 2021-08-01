Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles north of Kenton, or 27 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.