Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
