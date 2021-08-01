Possible suspicious death under investigation in West Columbia

Police are working to determine exactly what led to the death of a person found deceased in a West Columbia neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

West Columbia Police Captain Marion Boyce confirmed to News19 that the call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 800 block of Osage Avenue.

While he couldn't yet confirm any details about the death or why it was considered suspicious, he said the coroner's office had also been called out to the scene.

Maps show the block to be a residential area just north of Sunset Boulevard and a half-mile south of the Riverbanks Botanical Garden in the Saluda Gardens area.

