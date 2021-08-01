Cancel
After voted 'Most Dangerous City for Driving,' Dallas embraces Vision Zero goal to eliminate fatal crashes

By Stacy Rickard
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Cities in Texas, like Dallas, are embracing the anti-crash strategy called Vision Zero. The city is asking for residents’ help improving safety on the road by giving feedback on the most critical areas where safety should be addressed. Dallas is committed to becoming a Vision Zero city, one...

#Distracted Driving#Vision Zero#Dallas Isd#Traffic Accident#Nctcog#Dallas City Council#Nhtsa#The High Injury Network#Txdot#Hsip
