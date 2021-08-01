Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbmJB_0bE4d7QA00

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

ON DECK

Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut for the NL West-leading Giants when they host Houston.

San Francisco got the four-time All-Star third baseman in a trade with the Cubs for two minor leaguers Friday. He was traveling from Chicago to the Bay Area on Saturday.

Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. The 29-year-old was the 2016 NL MVP in helping lead the Cubs to the World Series championship.

AILING TATIS

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is again out of action after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

San Diego put Tatis on the 10-day injured list Saturday and hopes he can be ready to return when the stint ends.He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies.

The 22-year-old Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.

BREWERS OUTBREAK

Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich got the virus and showed mild symptoms.

A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

Asked if the new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”

MATTINGLY OUT

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19

Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the Miami park for Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative. Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

NEW IN BLUE

Two-time All-Star José Berríos is set to make his Toronto debut when starts against Kansas City at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old righty from Minnesota for two minor leaguers in a trade deadline deal Friday.

Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season. He has struck out 126 in 121 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .213 batting average.

The Blue Jays are in a tightly bunched AL wild-card race.

PHILLED UP

Kyle Gibson is lined up to make his first appearance for Philadelphia with a start against the Pirates at PNC Park.

The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects

Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA in 19 starts) was a first-time All-Star this season. But the 33-year-old righty lost his last three starts for the Rangers, giving up 15 earned runs on 22 hits and 12 walks in 17 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
51K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Christian Yelich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Injured List#Sf#Giants#Cubs#Nl Mvp#Tatis Padres#Nl Central#Brewers#The New York Yankees#The Blue Jays#Era#Philled#Phillies#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBnumberfire.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...
MLBsemoball.com

Pads star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The Padres announced the move prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies. They...
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: Votto can match HR mark, Tatis hurt again

Joey Votto has homered in seven straight games and the Cincinnati Reds slugger can match a major league record Saturday night by going deep against the New York Mets. A look at what's happening around the majors today:. EIGHT IS ENOUGH. Joey Votto has homered in seven straight games and...
MLBSFGate

SF Giants pull off last-minute trade, acquire Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant

For a minute there, San Francisco Giants fans were getting antsy. The Los Angeles Dodgers, right on the heels of the Giants in the NL West, pulled off a big trade for pitcher Max Scherzer. The New York Yankees nabbed Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs and Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The Oakland A's grabbed Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins.
MLBnumberfire.com

Padres place Fernando Tatis Jr. (shoulder) on 10-day injured list

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Tatis Jr. will miss time after San Diego's superstar re-injured his shoulder during a slide on Friday. Expect Jake Cronenworth and Adam Frazier to log more time at shortstop and second base respectively while Tatis Jr. is out.
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant homers in his Giants debut

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and San Francisco beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday. Darin Ruf also homered for the Giants. They won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and have the best record in the majors at 66-39.
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant joins ex-Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez in mashing debut homer

Kris Bryant on Sunday joined former Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in making an immediate good impression with his new team. The now San Francisco Giant hit a two-out solo shot in the third inning of a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros. Two days earlier, Rizzo crushed a 449-foot solo home run in his New York Yankees debut while Baez mashed a two-run dinger in his first game with the New York Mets the following day.
MLBSanta Cruz Sentinel

Kris Bryant on SF Giants debut: Long-term deal ‘enticing’

SAN FRANCISCO — Wearing his home cream pants and a black pullover, Kris Bryant emerged from the home dugout at Oracle Park for the first time Sunday morning, and fans, piled three or four rows deep down the foul line, erupted in chants: “K-B! K-B! K-B!”. Bryant, still, may be...
MLBarcamax.com

SF Giants secure series win over Astros in Kris Bryant's debut

SAN FRANCISCO — Already owners of the best record in baseball, the Giants’ acquisition of Kris Bryant could have almost seemed superfluous if not for the outrageous competition in their own division. Bryant received huge cheers and gave the Giants a boost in his debut, but it was the usual...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Bryant homers in Giants debut, San Francisco tops Houston

Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and San Francisco beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday. Darin Ruf had three hits including a home run and two RBIs. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano both added two hits. The Giants won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and have the best record in the majors at 66-39.
MLBMidland Daily News

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants third. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Anthony DeSclafani strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Donovan Solano scores. Kris Bryant singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury and its impact on Padres, NL playoff race

The San Diego Padres might have to make a postseason run without NL MVP frontrunner Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis was placed on the 10-day IL over the weekend after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. To put it in context, Tatis was hitting .292/.373/.651 with 31 home runs, 70 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 166 wRC+. He currently leads the National League in runs scored, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS (1.024).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs talked Tyler Glasnow, Kevin Kiermaier trade with the Rays

Certainly, there was no shortage of rumors swirling around the Chicago Cubs last week. With multiple high-profile trade pieces, including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, Jed Hoyer’s club was at the center of the MLB trade deadline drama on Friday, executing a full-blown fire sale in the process.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

The Giants could lead the majors in home runs and not have a 30-homer hitter

The San Francisco Giants haven’t had a hitter hit 30 or more home runs in a season since Barry Bonds in 2004. Every time I hear that fact, I think, “That can’t possibly be right,” and I Google “Who was the last Giant to hit 30 home runs in a season?” The first result is an article written by me reaffirming the fact and still, I think, “No way. I’m telling me that Barry Bonds didn’t do it in 2005, 2006, or 2007? That Buster Posey won Rookie of the Year and an MVP without doing it? That Hunter Pence didn’t do it in 2013? That the juiced ball didn’t let Brandon Belt do it?”
Posted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy