No offseason, no problems? So far in camp, Aaron Rodgers ‘just in total command out there’

GREEN BAY — Amari Rodgers had heard stories about The Legend. Lots of stories, but still — only stories. From his mentor, Randall Cobb, who called him shortly after the Green Bay Packers picked Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. From Davante Adams, who has gone from a rookie himself in 2014 to the NFL’s best wideout. From Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the other veteran wide receivers, who warned the rookie during the offseason program that he hadn’t seen anything yet.