To plagiarize The Talking Heads, you may ask yourself how did we get here?. Adrian Houser was dealing quite a game in his start on Tuesday evening at American Family Field. A no-hitter through six and one-third innings, including a four-run lead heading into the seventh, seemed like it was going to be an easy win for the Brewers against the Pirates. A five-run top of the fifth inning for the Pirates proved to be a much more difficult outing for Milwaukee.