An Oklahoma teacher was allegedly shot to death by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide that has rocked the small community where she died. “Everybody knew our suspect, everybody knew our victim,” Pawnee County Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney told local station KOTV of victim Kendra Dvorak and suspected killer Jim Long, also referred to in some reports as Jim Two-Feathers. “They knew them. They were a part of our community. They were a part of our families and so being a small community and being a small county, this loss effects everybody and impacts everybody.”