Lewiston, ME: As the nation is immersed in a summer wrought with weather extremes, many find their thoughts drifting to cooler temps. Right on cue, the Farmers’ Almanac is releasing its much-anticipated 2021-22 winter weather outlook that has its own set of extremes, earning it a “frosty flip-flop” moniker that might be a little too frosty for some and not enough flip-flop for others.