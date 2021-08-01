Mestre Brothers Carry on Family Legacy For Venezuela In Solid First Olympics
Mestre Brothers Carry on Family Legacy For Venezuela In Solid First Olympics. Alberto Mestre didn’t pay much attention to his phone in the last week in June, knowing he didn’t need any extra pressure. It was expectation enough that swimming in the Olympics is pretty much the family business, and the Venezuelan sprinter badly wanted to etch his name into that ledger by getting to the Tokyo Olympics.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
