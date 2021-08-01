Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mestre Brothers Carry on Family Legacy For Venezuela In Solid First Olympics

SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMestre Brothers Carry on Family Legacy For Venezuela In Solid First Olympics. Alberto Mestre didn’t pay much attention to his phone in the last week in June, knowing he didn’t need any extra pressure. It was expectation enough that swimming in the Olympics is pretty much the family business, and the Venezuelan sprinter badly wanted to etch his name into that ledger by getting to the Tokyo Olympics.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Mestre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Venezuelan#Natacion#Listos Para Tokio#Logra Marca#M Nima Para#Cccan#Pan Am Games#The University Of Florida#All American#Stanford#The Hill School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
GymnasticsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Sportsphillypressreview.com

Four-time Olympic Gold Champion should’ve stayed home

It’s a known fact that Simone Biles can’t handle pressure. Biles admitted that to herself after she pulled out of Olympic competition for the United States women’s gymnastics team. She removed herself from team competition on July 27 after a shaky performance on the vaults during the first rotation. In the event, Biles attempted to do an Amanar, which is a triple somersault twist. It’s one of the most difficult performances being done by women on the vaults. But Biles fell one twist short and barely landed on her feet. Biles had the same problem when she tried doing her double twist somersault on the uneven bars during practice.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Russian Olympic chief sees daughter carry on family tradition in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the head of Russia's Olympic Committee, beamed with pride as he posed alongside his daughter Sofia, a fencer who has arrived in Tokyo to continue the family's Olympic traditions. Pozdnyakov, five-time Olympic medallist in fencing, won the title in the sabre individual event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy