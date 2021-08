SAN FRANCISCO — Moments after circling the bases following his game-tying home run, Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores was removed from Saturday’s game at Oracle Park. The Giants did not announce why Flores exited, but it’s possible he injured himself on his home run swing against Astros starter Zack Greinke. After lofting a high flyball down the left field line, Flores remained in the batter’s box to watch the trajectory of the ball, which is unusual considering the ball was not in jeopardy of going foul and only cleared the left field fence by a few feet.