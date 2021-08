One of the best ways a couple can celebrate their nuptials is by treating their closest friends and family to a full-on wedding retreat that spans an entire weekend (or more). At Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, visitors are surrounded by all the rustic luxury of a countryside hideaway, paired with a wealth of activities and amenities to fill any destination wedding itinerary. Just a short drive away from Dulles International Airport, Middleburg is a quaint and historic village that feels like its own world from a past era. With everything from dozens of nearby wineries to local antique shops and restaurants, Salamander Resort and Spa is the perfect “home base” for any wedding experience in Washington metropolitan area.