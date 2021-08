Smith (leg) isn't practicing Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The rookie appeared to work as Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver during the first week of training camp, but it only took a few days before Smith joined fellow wideouts Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham on the injured list. Each of the three is dealing with a lower-body injury, and while none of the issues seems serious, they're all missing out on opportunities to build chemistry with second-year QB Jalen Hurts. Assuming he's back on the field within a few weeks, Smith should still be on track to start the season opener, likely with fellow first-round pick Reagor lined up on the other side.