Holmes County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Holmes; Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Holmes County in the panhandle of Florida Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Union, Liberty, Leonia, Darlington, Arrant Settlement, Pleasant Hill, Royals Crossroads, Prosperity, Glendale, Sweetgum Head, Barker Store, Piney Grove, New Hope, Sand Hill, Caney Creek and Cluster Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

#Heavy Rain#New Hope#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Holmes Walton By Nws#Union#Sweetgum Head#Barker Store#Piney Grove
Comments / 0

