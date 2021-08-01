Cancel
Clarendon County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Clarendon...central Sumter and southeastern Lee Counties Until 845 PM EDT. At 812 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Woods Bay State Park, or 11 miles east of South Sumter, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sumter, Mulberry, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Sumter County Airport, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Oswego, East Sumter, St. Charles, Gable and Shiloh. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 122 and 146.

alerts.weather.gov

