Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL to investigate allegations Sharks’ Evander Kane gambled on games

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mQYW_0bE4VBVT00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The National Hockey League announced Saturday it will investigate allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane gambled on league games.

The allegations were made on social media in Instagram stories Saturday afternoon by a person believed to be Kane’s wife, the East Bay Times reported. The Instagram stories alleged that Kane gambled on Sharks games, the newspaper reported.

The post, purportedly made by Kane’s wife, Anna Kane, also accused the Sharks player of taking vacations and partying while she and his baby are at home without enough money for formula, Sports Illustrated reported.

“How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games with bookies to win money?” the social media post said, according to SI.

Anna Kane is pregnant with the couple’s second child, according to Bleacher Report.

Kane, 29, is a 12-year NHL veteran who has been with the Sharks since the 2017-18 season. He scored 22 goals and had 27 assists in 56 games during the 2020-21 season.

In a statement, the NHL said it was aware of the allegations.

“The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” the NHL’s statement said. “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Sharks, in a statement, said they have been in contact with the league office.

“We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values,” the Sharks said in the statement.

In January, Kane filed for bankruptcy, claiming $26.8 million in debt, Sports Illustrated reported. Later in the year, Kane was sued for $15 million from Professional Bank due to “punitive and exemplary damages based on the fraud of Defendant Kane... ten times the amount of the compensatory damages.”

A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt he piled up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights, The Associated Press reported.

A message sent to Kane’s agent was not immediately returned.

Kane is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract, according to the AP.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compulsive Gambling#The East Bay Times#Sports Illustrated#Bleacher Report#Sjsharksnewsig#Professional Bank#The Golden Knights#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Report: Teammates don't want Kane back; Sharks tried for trade

Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the 30-year-old winger to return to the Sharks this season, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported Tuesday, citing sources. Kurz also confirmed a report by The Daily Faceoff that the Sharks attempted to trade Kane earlier this summer. Kane's teammates' issues with the winger reportedly were one of the main drivers for the Sharks to try and find him a new home.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLmarkerzone.com

NHL RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER EVANDER KANE ACCUSED OF GAMBLING ON HIS OWN GAMES

Things have gone from bad to worse for Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks. After filing for bankruptcy recently in a bid to clear himself of major gambling debts, his current wife went on a tirade on social media Saturday making several accusations, including that he has placed bets on his own games, a huge no-no in the sports world. The NHL has now responded to those accusations.
NHLthebuzzcincy.com

NHL Player Evander Kane Responds To Wife’s Claims That He Places Bets On His Own Games

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is facing severe accusations of having tampered with the outcome of professional hockey games, and the NHL has announced it will look into the matter. “The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” tweeted the league’s PR account on Saturday. “The integrity of our game is paramount, and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”
NHLchatsports.com

Sharks trying to trade Evander Kane as on and off ice troubles mount

Evander Kane’s troubles appear to be only mounting. On the heels of accusations levied by his soon to be ex-wife that he bet on his own games, it seems the San Jose Sharks are looking to trade him. Sharks looking to trade Evander Kane. According to a report in The...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as part of a follow-up to the story about the NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly gambling on his own games, there’s more chatter coming out of San Jose when it comes to Kane’s relationship with his teammates. Meanwhile, a different kind of relationship story, there’s a ton of chatter (mostly lighthearted) about the way Nathan MacKinnon apparently interacts as a leader. Will the Chicago Blackhawks be making any trades to accommodate Marc-Andre Fluery’s contract? Finally, what do all the big contracts being handed out for defensemen mean for a player like Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sharks Mailbag: Roster Moves & 2021-22 Lineup Prediction

The San Jose Sharks’ 2021 offseason has been quite eventful. The team lost Alex True to the Seattle Kraken, despite proven NHLers such as Dylan Gambrell and Radim Simek being available. The team then landed their second-highest ranked player for the 2021 NHL Draft in William Eklund. After the entry...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sharks Need Karlsson to Build Upon Surgery-Free Offseason

It appears that the San Jose Sharks are moving in the right direction with the recent acquisitions of forward Nick Bonino and goaltender James Reimer through free agency. While these two veteran players add depth and experience to an ailing club, it would be misguided to suggest that the Sharks are in a position to make a postseason run in the 2021-22 season.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

REPORT: Friedman Squashes Meier Trade Rumor, Says Sharks “Like” Dvorak

Elliotte Friedman squashed one San Jose Sharks trade rumor and started another in today’s 31 Thoughts podcast. “I heard some rumblings about Timo Meier and New Jersey,” Friedman shared. “Those were flatly denied to me. Someone said you’re way off, don’t go down that road.”. Per San Jose Hockey Now’s...
NBASportsnet.ca

Donnovan Bennett: Kyle Lowry era ends in Toronto, NBA free agency, and Lakers additions

Dan Murphy on Pettersson, Hughes contract timeline and off-season moves. Sportsnet's Dan Murphy joins Karen Surman and Jamie Dodd to weigh in on his favourite Olympic events. He talks about when Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes could have contracts solidified by. He talks about Michael Doyle's appointment to President of Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations.
NHLVacaville Reporter

San Jose Sharks come to terms on new contract with key RFA

SAN JOSE – The Sharks have come to terms on a new contract with goalie Adin Hill, according to a source. The deal is expected to be for two years but the average annual value of the contract is not yet known. Hill, a restricted free agent, had filed for arbitration on Sunday.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Daily: What Happens If Kane Bet on Sharks?

Do Evander Kane’s teammates not want him back on the San Jose Sharks?. What are the implications if Kane has gambled on NHL or San Jose Sharks games? (ESPN) San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau made the All-World Juniors Summer Showcase First Team. Per Chris Peters of Hockey Sense: “The U.S. will not be able to adequately replace Trevor Zegras this year [at World Juniors], but Bordeleau may be the next best thing.”
NHLmarkerzone.com

SHARKS TEAMMATES WANT EVANDER KANE MOVED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Due to his off-ice antics, it appears that Evander Kane's teammates want him gone according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. "Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the Sharks winger to return to the team next season. The team was trying to trade Kane earlier this summer, a source says, confirming a report from the Daily Faceoff. A big part of the reason for the team to pursue a deal was Kane's strained relationship with many of his teammates, according to several sources." Kurz said on Monday.
NHLdailynewsen.com

Dater's Weekly: Evander Kane situation becomes worse, Fleury will report back to Blackhawks

I was a passionate baseball fan growing up. That's what most sports writers would say. Let's start with an ugly story about Sharks forward Evander Kane. Yesterday's news was shocking. Kane's wife Anna took to Instagram to make some serious accusations against him. She claimed that Kane gambled on the games he played. Evander Kane strongly denied the accusation and stated that his estranged spouse is mentally ill. Anna fired back today. The NHL will launch an investigation on the gambling allegations. Our Sheng Peng has been on the sordid story from the word go (San Jose Hockey Now)
NHLmarkerzone.com

HOCKEY DIVERSITY ALLIANCE RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING EVANDER KANE

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, which is a group formed by both current and former NHLers, released a statement regarding the situation of Evander Kane, who happens to be a member of the group. Kane, 30, was recently accused by his ex-wife of betting on NHL games, including his own as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy