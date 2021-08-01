Cancel
Mew V & VMAX Revealed For Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Japanese-language Pokémon TCG set has been revealed. Releasing in Japan on September 24th, Fusion Arts will bring a third Battle Style to the Pokémon TCG with this Mew-focused set. This set is likely to be the basis for the November 2021 English-language set, so let's take a look at what Fusion Arts has to offers.

