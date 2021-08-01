Mew V & VMAX Revealed For Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

This may be one of the most iconic and historic pieces of artwork ever produced. When thinking about modern art, folks probably think of museums or people trying to sell a blank space for thousands of dollars… but when it comes to the connection between cultural significance, value increasing over time, and overall fantastic artwork, there is no piece of art that defines our time in a bigger way than Mitsuhiro Arita's Base Set Charizard. This is the definitive Pokémon TCG card and one of the most recognizable, coveted collectibles of all time. Pokémon as a franchise is the world's most popular and successful, and this piece of artwork may be it's most famous. Long before Logan Paul wore a BGS graded copy of the card around his neck, this is the card that collectors and investors alike were scrambling to get. Aside from the value, though, and aside from its place in perhaps the greatest collectible hobby of all time… it's just an absolutely beautiful piece of artwork that has influenced Pokémon sets for years and years to follow. Heritage Auctions currently has a PSA Graded Gem Mint 10 version of this iconic Pokémon TCG card up for bid for fans of slabbed cards.