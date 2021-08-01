Florida's Friday Night Lights produces three pledges, elite performances
The recruiting weekend for Florida coach Dan Mullen and his staff went much better than his “jwett” TikTok routine Saturday with new Gator commit Terrance Gibbs. Nonetheless, Mullen had reason to dance after a fruitful Friday Nights Lights event and fun-filled Orange & Blue Cookout. Some of the nation’s top talent competed at FNL, highlighted by elite performances from five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart (Frisco, Texas) and his 7-on-7 teammate, Gators four-star quarterback commit Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas).www.gainesville.com
