Team USA has been one of -- if not the -- dominant women's gymnastics team at the Olympics in the 21st century, and even without the greatest of all-time able to compete in the first of the event finals at Tokyo 2020, the U.S. still found the podium multiple times. MyKayla Skinner took the silver medal in the vault, scoring a 14.916 and Suni Lee, the individual all-around champion, won a bronze medal on the uneven bars.