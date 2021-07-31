Cancel
Cradle of Filth reveal new album ‘Existence Is Futile’; share “Crawling King Chaos”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Cradle of Filth reveal new album ‘Existence Is Futile’; share “Crawling King Chaos”" Belched from Hell’s depths into the rustic charms of the Witch County, Suffolk, thirty long and disturbing years ago, Cradle of Filth are undisputed giants of the heavy metal realm. Imperious purveyors of a perennially unique strain of dark, dastardly and willfully extreme metal, with deep roots in the worlds of gothic horror and occult curiosity, the band led by Dani Filth has weathered three decades of tumult and trial, earning a formidable reputation as both a singular creative force and one of the most riotously entertaining live bands the metal world has ever produced.

