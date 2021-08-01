Former Alabama high school player of the year playing basketball for Serbia in Olympics

Georgia added to its wide receiver haul on Monday when Houston Kincaid athlete Dillon Bell committed to Georgia over Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and 24 other offers. The 6-foot-1.5, 211-pounder who plays both running back and receiver for the private school, turned heads at camps and workouts and picked up a number of big offers. Bell participated in a private workout at Georgia and earned an offer following his performance. The next day Texas A&M extended a scholarship, with Auburn sending one the day after the Aggies offered. Bell initially planned to wait until his birthday, Nov. 6, to make his commitment, but he accelerated that process this week and decided during a return trip to Athens this weekend that he had seen enough.
