Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Former Alabama high school player of the year playing basketball for Serbia in Olympics

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAITAMA, Japan — Yvonne Anderson knew playing in the Olympics for the U.S. was a longshot at best. Realistically, it was likely never going to happen. Yet, the Arkansas native is here is at the Tokyo Games living her Olympic dream — with Serbia. “As an American, you really can’t...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

122K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Erica Ogwumike
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#Alabama State 6a#Hoover High School#St John S University#Fiba#French#Spanish#M Nigerian#Texas A M#The Atlanta Dream#Americans#Turkish#Serbian#Olympian#Chicago Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
WNBA
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Sportsyourbigsky.com

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn’t going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can’t quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

'This kid can fly': What Alabama is getting with its latest commit

The hype surrounding Kobe Prentice began to take off shortly after he did. The speedy receiver turned heads at an Alabama camp last month, posting a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. His recruitment only accelerated from there. Prentice committed to Maryland in late June before receiving a confirmed offer...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls Rumors: A ridiculous 6-team trade being discussed

The Chicago Bulls have accomplished quite a bit over the first couple days of NBA free agency. Vice President Arturas Karnisovas has had his aggressiveness on full display, as has general manager Marc Eversley. There may have been no more aggressive move than the one Eversley pulled off to help...
Las Cruces, NMABQJournal

Former Aggie basketball player, Las Cruces product Blunt dies

LAS CRUCES – Paulina Blunt was a star athlete and student in Oñate’s first graduating class and one of the first local women’s basketball scholarship athletes at New Mexico State. Blunt passed away this week in the Bay area of California, where she resides. Blunt was 50 years old. “We...
Sportsphillypressreview.com

Four-time Olympic Gold Champion should’ve stayed home

It’s a known fact that Simone Biles can’t handle pressure. Biles admitted that to herself after she pulled out of Olympic competition for the United States women’s gymnastics team. She removed herself from team competition on July 27 after a shaky performance on the vaults during the first rotation. In the event, Biles attempted to do an Amanar, which is a triple somersault twist. It’s one of the most difficult performances being done by women on the vaults. But Biles fell one twist short and barely landed on her feet. Biles had the same problem when she tried doing her double twist somersault on the uneven bars during practice.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Heat, masks, and $72 million for a former UA player: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan today on Down in Alabama. On today’s news briefing she will talk about a heat wave that’s gripping Alabama this week, an announcement by Huntsville City Schools that it will require face masks when students return, a story about the rise in COVID patients at Alabama hospitals, and some good news for one former University of Alabama football player - a new $72 million contract extension.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of new UGA WR commitment Dillon Bell

Georgia added to its wide receiver haul on Monday when Houston Kincaid athlete Dillon Bell committed to Georgia over Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and 24 other offers. The 6-foot-1.5, 211-pounder who plays both running back and receiver for the private school, turned heads at camps and workouts and picked up a number of big offers. Bell participated in a private workout at Georgia and earned an offer following his performance. The next day Texas A&M extended a scholarship, with Auburn sending one the day after the Aggies offered. Bell initially planned to wait until his birthday, Nov. 6, to make his commitment, but he accelerated that process this week and decided during a return trip to Athens this weekend that he had seen enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy