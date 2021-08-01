Former Alabama high school player of the year playing basketball for Serbia in Olympics

It’s a known fact that Simone Biles can’t handle pressure. Biles admitted that to herself after she pulled out of Olympic competition for the United States women’s gymnastics team. She removed herself from team competition on July 27 after a shaky performance on the vaults during the first rotation. In the event, Biles attempted to do an Amanar, which is a triple somersault twist. It’s one of the most difficult performances being done by women on the vaults. But Biles fell one twist short and barely landed on her feet. Biles had the same problem when she tried doing her double twist somersault on the uneven bars during practice.