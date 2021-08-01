Cancel
Sumner County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Central Sumner County in south central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Wellington. this storm was nearly stationary. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Conway Springs, Argonia, Mayfield, Milan, Perth and Wellington Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

