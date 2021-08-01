Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, especially across portions Stockton Hill Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Grand Canyon Ranch and Dolan Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE