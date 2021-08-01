NHL to investigate allegations Sharks’ Evander Kane gambled on games

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The National Hockey League announced Saturday it will investigate allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane gambled on league games.

The allegations were made on social media in Instagram stories Saturday afternoon by a person believed to be Kane’s wife, the East Bay Times reported. The Instagram stories alleged that Kane gambled on Sharks games, the newspaper reported.

The post, purportedly made by Kane’s wife, Anna Kane, also accused the Sharks player of taking vacations and partying while she and his baby are at home without enough money for formula, Sports Illustrated reported.

“How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games with bookies to win money?” the social media post said, according to SI.

Anna Kane is pregnant with the couple’s second child, according to Bleacher Report.

Kane, 29, is a 12-year NHL veteran who has been with the Sharks since the 2017-18 season. He scored 22 goals and had 27 assists in 56 games during the 2020-21 season.

In a statement, the NHL said it was aware of the allegations.

“The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” the NHL’s statement said. “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Sharks, in a statement, said they have been in contact with the league office.

“We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values,” the Sharks said in the statement.

In January, Kane filed for bankruptcy, claiming $26.8 million in debt, Sports Illustrated reported. Later in the year, Kane was sued for $15 million from Professional Bank due to “punitive and exemplary damages based on the fraud of Defendant Kane... ten times the amount of the compensatory damages.”

A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt he piled up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights, The Associated Press reported.

A message sent to Kane’s agent was not immediately returned.

Kane is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract, according to the AP.

©2021 Cox Media Group