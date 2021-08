Dutch runner Sifan Hassan experienced a runner's worst nightmare on Sunday when she fell during the first round of the women's 1500 meter but did the improbable and recovered. The Ethiopian-born runner stumbled and fell with roughly 350 meters to go and somehow got back up to not only catch up but win her heat of the women's 1,500 meters in 4:05.17. She safely advances to the semifinals on Aug. 4th.