NBA

Report: Rasheed Wallace close to joining Penny Hardaway's Memphis staff

By Matt Howe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has emerged as a prime candidate to join Penny Hardaway's Memphis staff as an assistant coach, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Hardaway has already hired 80-year-old Larry Brown, the only coach to win NCAA and NBA titles, as an assistant. Hardaway will enter his...

