MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fog this morning, A few showers today. We have some patchy dense fog out there this morning, but this should lift by mid-morning. Today will be another warm one with highs in the upper 70s and a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening as cold front moves through. Only about a third of the area sees rain, and where it does, it will be brief and light.

