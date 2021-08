We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the 2021 Olympic Golf competition. As Xander Schauffele, Rory Sabbatini and CT Pan ride off into the sunset as the newest medal winners in the men’s competition, the women are making their way to Kasumigaseki Country Club for what promises to be the grand finale for golf at its second Olympics of the modern era. Four days and 72 holes of strokeplay greet the 60 entrants into this year’s Games, who represent more than 30 countries and many of the biggest names in the women’s golf world.