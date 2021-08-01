Paerosol Announces Increased Use of Automobiles Calls for New Disinfecting Agent

Whether you are vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is spreading through the country. But how do you know if you have it?. The CDC data says over 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant. Dr. Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert, says there isn't a lot of research from the U.S. about the big differences, in terms of symptoms, but research overseas shows the top three symptoms for the Delta variant may look a little different.