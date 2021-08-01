Cancel
Paerosol Announces Increased Use of Automobiles Calls for New Disinfecting Agent

SFGate
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. By the year 2050, the world total of passenger cars is expected to go up by 150%, totalling approximately 2.5 billion people. Generally, the interior of an automobile is a small and shared space, and multiple reports in the last 15 years show that its users face a higher risk of exposure to a variety of airborne infectious agents such as allergens and endotoxins. With the average North American spending 4.3 years of their whole life either being in or driving a car, this has called for a new way to help spread infectious diseases in enclosed automobiles.

BusinessPosted by
The Press

With Launch of New Licensed eOn Disinfecting Wipes™, eOn Brands LLC Expands Commitment Against Covid-19 and Variants

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eOn Brands LLC today announced licensing their brand to eOn Wipes LLC to facilitate the launch of eOn Disinfecting Wipes™, a product which kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19 virus) on hard non-porous surfaces in 30 seconds. eOn Disinfecting Wipes' bleach and alcohol-free formula has been designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Florida StateSFGate

Paerosol's New Disinfecting Technology Used in Florida Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. Marking almost one year since Corbett Preparatory School located in Tampa, Florida decided to implement Paerosol’s Dry Spray Technology™ across its 17 buildings, the school has not reported a single case of COVID-19 nor the flu!. With schools throughout the world having a growing...
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Nerdy Me

The Increase Of New Cases Calls For New Travel Restrictions in Connecticut and New York

With the rate of new COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Connecticut and across the country, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that he is considering new travel restrictions. The possibility of new travel restrictions has been hinted by Lamont on Monday. However, Lamont wants to discuss with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other neighboring governors before reissuing any potential travel restrictions:
Businesstechgig.com

Automovill announced 100% increase in talent pool with new hiring drive

Automovill, a full-stack mobility start-up, focused on car after-sales services is planning to double its manpower by the end of the current fiscal year. In the post covid era wherein there have been major job cuts, the hiring announcement from. Automovill. comes as a cheer to the talented professionals. The...
Public Healthoc-breeze.com

FDA approves experimental drug cocktail for preventing COVID-19

Summary: Expanded authorization enables use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis (action taken to prevent disease, especially by specified means or against a specified disease) in certain people exposed to a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infected individual, or who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in an institutional setting.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Pfizer moves towards an oral anti-COVID-19 therapy

Researchers in the United States have described a novel antiviral agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) currently being evaluated in clinical trials as a treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). “Alongside vaccines, antiviral therapeutics are an important part of the healthcare response to counter the ongoing threat...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Experts describe Delta variant symptoms and importance of testing

Whether you are vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is spreading through the country. But how do you know if you have it?. The CDC data says over 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant. Dr. Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert, says there isn't a lot of research from the U.S. about the big differences, in terms of symptoms, but research overseas shows the top three symptoms for the Delta variant may look a little different.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Rock Co. hits CDC’s highest COVID-19 community transmission level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more and more Wisconsin counties find themselves among the locations where federal health agencies recommend people wear masks indoors, Rock Co. crossed the threshold into the most severe category. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map Tuesday showed...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Colorado mandates masks for all at residential care facilities, vaccinated or not

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will now require staff, visitors and residents in residential care facilities to wear masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the updated guidance on Tuesday night. It falls in line with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking in areas where case transmission is surging.

