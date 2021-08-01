Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Toyota Oil Change Service provided by Alexander Toyota to its Customers

SFGate
 4 days ago

Alexander Toyota Offers Toyota Oil Change Services to its Customers in Yuma, AZ. Alexander Toyota in Yuma, AZ, is offering Toyota oil change services to its customers. The dealership uses authentic Toyota motor oil to protect Toyota vehicles from corrosion, foaming and maintain the application of oil on cylinder walls. A well-trained staff at Alexander Toyota inspect the customer’s vehicle and render necessary services so that the vehicle stays in good working condition.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Yuma, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Motor#Motor Oil#Brake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reliability of Toyota Engines Finally Explained

Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Mazda providing oil changes for educators

Mazda North American Operations is giving educators free oil changes at participating dealers nationwide, including all eight in the Houston area. The program, which began with select Mazda dealers in early July, follows a similar Essential Car Care program for front-line health care workers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes free, standard oil changes for most makes and models in addition to interior and exterior vehicle cleaning for teachers, coaches and staff at all levels of education. The service runs through Sept. 30.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Toyota's chip management provides lessons for GM, Ford and others

General Motors' virtual command center has been running 24 hours nearly every day since the first of this year. There, supply-chain managers act like air traffic controllers. They talk to every level of supplier, down to the smallest to direct scarce parts with semiconductor chips to factories that build GM's bestselling and biggest profit-making vehicles.
EconomyCarscoops

Toyota Lobbied US Lawmakers Against EVs; Is It Time They Changed Their Stance?

It’s long been known that Toyota isn’t exactly on board with the notion of EVs being the future. Or at least, they’re reluctant to make battery-electric vehicles their only option for the future, as Toyota is one of only a handful of mainstream automakers who offer a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle to the public. Plus, they’ve repeatedly highlighted that the long-term costs of long-range BEV ownership are “much higher” than that of a PHEV.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Kentucky Plant Produced Its 10 Millionth Camry

The Camry is one of the most popular and reliable vehicles in Toyota’s lineup. And this year, it remains the best-selling midsize sedan in America. In fact, the Toyota Camry often comes up in car sales, highlighted by Consumer Reports this past July 4. Considering the Camry’s success, a recent...
Southfield, MIthefabricator.com

Toyota joins Auto/Steel Partnership

Auto/Steel Partnership (A/SP), Southfield, Mich., has announced the addition of Toyota Motor North America to the partnership. A/SP leverages the resources of the automotive and steel industries to pursue research, validation, and education to help automakers enhance vehicle safety and fuel economy while improving design and manufacturing.
TrafficBBC

Vegetable oil-powered train will transport Toyota hybrid cars

Hybrid cars built by Toyota in Derbyshire will soon be transported to the continent by a locomotive that runs on used vegetable oil. Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris unveiled the locomotive, named "I'm A Climate Hero", at a depot in Toton in Nottinghamshire. The Department for Transport said the locomotive can...
CarsTimes Union

The New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross to be Available at Dan Cava Toyota World

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. The brand Toyota has always been known for its dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value. Toyota is now building upon this strong foundation. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross makes its entry into the automobile market. Building upon the existing reputation of the Toyota Corolla sedan model, this new compact crossover makes a bold statement. This extension of Toyota Corolla provides the brand with a new avenue to expand into.
RetailSFGate

Lexington Toyota extends the APR offer of the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LEXINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Lexington Toyota has a piece of exciting news for the drivers around the Lexington area. The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid can be now financed at 2.9% APR for 60 monthly payments of $17.92 for every $1,000 financed for only well-qualified customers/lessees. This offer is brought to you by Toyota of Lompoc in association with Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and is valid till August 2, 2021. No down payment is required if qualified for the advertised offer, but the amount and percentage of any down payment might vary with your credit qualifications in case the customer does not qualify for the offer.
CarsWoodlands Online& LLC

When Do I Need Oil Change Service?

Your vehicle's oil change is a simple service with high importance. Oil change services are vital to the overall operation of your car because it helps to ensure the overall health of your vehicle's engine. Low or dirty motor oil can lead to heat damage, corrosion, and metal-to-metal contact between parts. Engine repairs can be costly, so it is best to avoid major engine troubles by staying on top of your car's regular oil changes. Oil changes are an essential part of owning a car. Clean engine oil circulates throughout your vehicle's engine to lubricate components and regulate heat. It also helps to carry dirt and debris back through the oil filter to prevent grime build-up over time.
Buying CarsPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

On the Road: 2021 Toyota Venza XLE

Once someone finds out that I review cars, they usually hit me with, “Well, what’s the best car to buy?”. That’s not an easy question to answer. There are so many variables that go into a car or truck buying decision, like, how much do you intend on spending? What is it that you plan on using this vehicle for? What do you expect from this vehicle? Are you looking for performance and excitement, or practicality?
Buying CarsSFGate

Lease the 2021 Toyota Camry for just $259 at Cecil Atkission Toyota

ORANGE, Texas (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Cecil Atkission Toyota at Orange, TX is offering a limited-time offer for the 2021 Toyota Camry. The 2021 Toyota Camry can be leased at just $259. The aforementioned lease offer is for the 2021 Toyota Camry LE trim. The lease period is for 36 months with a $2,999 payment to be made at the time of signing the agreement. One point to note is that the lease excludes tax, title, license, registration fees, and dealer options and charges. Other than the lease offer, Cecil Atkission Toyota also offers a $750 Customer Cash offer on the new 2021 Toyota Camry. Qualified buyers looking for finance options can opt for the 1.9% APR offer as well. This offer will be applicable for 60 months.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Toyota Requires Masks

Toyota is again requiring masks inside its facilities, beginning today (Wednesday). The nationwide policy involves any facility with a ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ rate of transmission. A statement issued by Toyota concludes by saying “We will continue to monitor and adjust as circumstances require.”
Buying CarsJalopnik

The Toyota Camry Will Never Die

When I was a kid in the ‘90s driving a series of broke-ass Volvos from the ‘80s, a Toyota Camry was, truly, an aspirational car. It was reliable and stylish and had good resale value, which my cars had none of. My cousins, for example, had an XV20, and it had a multi-disc CD player in the trunk, which felt like magic. You could have given me an S-Class back then and I still would’ve longed for the Camry.
Buying CarsPistonheads

The best used Toyotas to buy in 2021

For a worryingly long time, Toyota really wasn't on the radar of enthusiasts. The MR2 and Celica died without replacement, as did the T Sport hot hatches, and any thoughts of a Supra resurrection looked optimistic at best; a little over a decade ago, the future was bleak for driver focused Toyotas.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Toyota Against Electric Vehicles?

More automakers are pushing for an all-electric future. Mercedes and Jaguar are committed to an electric vehicle lineup by 2025, and Ford and Chevy are duking it out in the electric truck segment. But Toyota has only just teased their bZ4x concept, a slow start to the electric car game. But recent acts in congress make the company seem anti-green, a surprising move from a company that was once a frontrunner for clean energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy