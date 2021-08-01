Greg May Hyundai is Offering Hyundai Plus Lease Program to its Customers

The latest 2022 Kia Carnival proves automakers can sell minivans to a crossover-obsessed US market, so long as they create a handsome design and premium interior. Kia doesn't even offer the most luxurious Carnival with the built-in foot massagers here in America, but we still think it is one of the best minivans on the market. The segment is clearly making a comeback, but Kia's sister company Hyundai still doesn't want to get in on the action, at least not in the US.