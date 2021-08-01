Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Greg May Hyundai is Offering Hyundai Plus Lease Program to its Customers

SFGate
 4 days ago

Greg May Hyundai offers its customers Hyundai Plus Lease Program on Select vehicles. Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas is offering its customers a special Hyundai Plus Lease Program on select Hyundai Vehicles, such as Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Sonata. Greg May Hyundai customers can get a special lease price, auto insurance, and service maintenance on these vehicles for a subscription payment.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Cars#Hyundai Sonata#Hyundai Vehicles#Hyundai Santa Fe#Metlife Auto Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
Related
Tucson, AZThe Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Tucson earns Top Safety Pick+ rating

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS, the nonprofit safety agency announced Wednesday. The redesigned compact crossover earned "Good" ratings in all six crash tests to nab what is considered the industry's most rigorous safety rating. The NHTSA has not tested the 2022 Tucson, but it typically mirrors crash-testing from the IIHS and is expected to earn five stars.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Pricing Announced, Starts At $27,190

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, which received a light facelift, will start at $27,190 for the front-wheel drive base S trim, $750 more than last year. The SEL and SEL Premium R-Line are replaced by one model, the SEL R-Line, that splits their starting prices at $37,790 and comes standard with all-wheel drive.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models

Insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance are included in one monthly fee. Hyundai has launched a subscription service for its electrified models that it says covers all motoring costs. Called Mocean, it wraps the price of subscription, insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance into one monthly...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Machine Gray Hyundai Sonata

Certification Program Details: DUNCAN DIFFERENCE CERTIFIED WITH A 130 POINT INSPECTION AND 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY FROM DATE OF PURCHASE! Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Economyinsideevs.com

Hyundai Will Dominate In Miles Of Range Added Per Minute

Hyundai Motor Group has maximized fast charging capability of the E-GMP platform to achieve the best results in terms of the range replenishing ratio in its class. In an interesting Automotive News' article, Ryan Miller, manager of electrified powertrain development at the Hyundai Kia America Technical Center in Chino, California, explains that the company intends to dominate in this area:
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Adds Rugged XRT Appearance Trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced the addition of a new, rugged Santa Fe XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Santa Fe XRT offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Santa Fe XRT trim builds upon the Santa Fe SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300, and the XRT AWD is $34,000; both are beginning to arrive at dealerships now.
Buying Carsospreyobserver.com

REVAMPED 2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON WILL ENTICE BUYERS

Vivid and stunning desert landscapes, splendid and picturesque drives, unbelievable viewpoints, magnificent mountain ranges, marvelous biking and riding trails, serene picnic spots and the extraordinarily enduring saguaro cacti make Arizona’s second largest city into a bewitching metropolis, and the perfect venue for the Hyundai folks to kick off their overhauled 2022 Tucson. Welcome to Tucson the city and, more importantly, Tucson the SUV.
Carstopgear.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s best-looking car ever, lounge-y interior, comfort, clever charging, healthy range. Heavyweight boat-y handling. Badge snobs scoffing “how much?!”. The first of a new family of all-electric cars from Hyundai – expect smaller Ioniq 3s and 4s and a larger Ioniq 6 in the fullness of time. And expect those to be rather excellent machines, if this first effort is anything to go by.
PoliticsSFGate

Customers Can Order Car Parts from Carter County Hyundai

Customers Can Order Car Parts Online from Carter County Hyundai Dealership. Customers at Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, OK, can order authentic OEM car parts from the dealership. The well-trained staff at the dealership offer installation services as well. Customers can order car parts online from the dealership following a simple process.
Home & GardenPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Teases Sleek Luxurious Minivan

The latest 2022 Kia Carnival proves automakers can sell minivans to a crossover-obsessed US market, so long as they create a handsome design and premium interior. Kia doesn't even offer the most luxurious Carnival with the built-in foot massagers here in America, but we still think it is one of the best minivans on the market. The segment is clearly making a comeback, but Kia's sister company Hyundai still doesn't want to get in on the action, at least not in the US.
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Accent

The 2022 Hyundai Accent cheaps out on safety, but otherwise spreads good economy-car cheer. What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Accent? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Hyundai Accent wrings economy-car fuel economy out of an equally efficient subcompact shape. The four-door sedan rivals economy cars like the related Kia Rio, the Nissan Versa, and the newer Kia Seltos crossover and Hyundai Venue hatchback.
CarsAutoblog

Report: Oil-burning engines a problem for Subarus, Acuras, Audis, more

You might expect to see clouds of blue smoke emanating from the tailpipe of a broken-down hooptie, but surprisingly, excessive oil consumption is also an issue with some late-model vehicles from several different manufacturers. This is according to Consumer Reports, whose reliability surveys identified the issue in 12 different engines for the model years 2010 to 2019.
CollegesMySanAntonio

Hyundai College Grad Bonus Program Available at James Hodge Hyundai in Muskogee, OK

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. James Hodge Hyundai is offering a bonus program for college graduates. Through this, the college graduates can avail bonuses on their newly purchased Hyundai vehicles. A sum of $400 bonus can be collected by them on all new Hyundai models. This offer is not valid for Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles or any used vehicles.
Buying Carsthedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Passenger cars have fallen out of favor though if you were a top executive at rental car company right now you would do almost anything to get your hands on some. With the price of new vehicles climbing, rebuilding older cars is on the verge is becoming a rather large business in the U.S.
Burleson, TXHouston Chronicle

Professional Hyundai Battery Service Available in Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, TX

BURLESON, Texas (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. The battery is the heart of a vehicle and hence must be given utmost care. At Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, find the best staff for battery servicing and maintenance. Visit the dealership and discuss your queries and issues with a world-class service team. Keeping the battery in great shape ensures the prolonged life and performance of the battery and the vehicle. Prevent decay of battery through corrosion, loose connections, dirt, grease buildup and many more by servicing it regularly at the right dealerships.
Buying CarsStamford Advocate

2022 Hyundai Tucson Is Now Available at Hyundai of St. Augustine at 1.9% APR

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is now available at Hyundai of St. Augustine. The dealership is offering 1.9% APR for a period of 60 months to all its customers. Interested buyers can schedule at-home test drive and purchase the vehicle online from home without coming down to the dealership.
Economyjust-auto.com

Hyundai reports profit surge in Q2

Hyundai Motor has announced its business results for the second quarter of 2021, including a revenue jump of 38.7 percent year-over-year to KRW 30.33 trillion. Hyundai said sales of SUV models and its Genesis luxury brand models drove the momentum in sales volume and that declining incentives helped lift revenue and profitability in the second quarter as the ongoing recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic spurred automotive demand.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Choosing the Right Trim

Hyundai remains solidly in the sedan business, signaling its commitment with cars like the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Going toe to toe with midsize heavyweights like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Honda Accord Hybrid, the Sonata Hybrid brings Hyundai value to the fight. It’s a blend of advanced styling, cutting-edge technology, and passenger comfort.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: Hyundai Santa Fe

You might lust after the premium-badged pantechnicons that are the practical Volvo XC90 or the suave Audi Q7, but if your budget doesn’t stretch to one, even used, then may we introduce you to the Hyundai Santa Fe?. This fourth-generation version takes all that made the earlier cars so promising...

Comments / 0

Community Policy