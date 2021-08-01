Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, KY

Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest at last

By Conroy Delouche
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBgHB_0bE4OEuB00

A journey that took nearly 80 years has finally come to an end.

Floyd Helton was a sailor aboard the USS Oklahoma on December 7th, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

He, along with dozens of others killed, remained unidentified for decades.

But technology and relatives searching for answers helped bring him home to Pulaski County this week.

Vicki Easley's mother was a step-sister of Helton's. She promised Helton's father that they would keep searching for him.

"We have brought him home. That was her father's fondest wish that if anything was ever possible, that he would be brought home, he would be. So (my) mother's fulfilled that promise to her father, and we've brought him home," said Easley.

Helton began his service in the Navy at the age of 17. He left Pulaski County for the west coast, then landed in Hawaii during the summer of 1941.

When his ship was attacked, Helton was presumed dead. It was not until April 23, 2020, when the remains of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton, 18, were accounted for according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

"When they actually called my mother, I mean, you could hear her squealing probably two blocks from the house," said Easley.

Even after 78 years, Easley says her mother waited another 15 months before Helton could return to the Bluegrass for burial.

Since the plane carrying his ashes touched down at CVG Airport , he has received a hero's welcome along the ride from northern Kentucky, to Somerset, and to his final resting place at Sloans Valley Cemetery in Burnside.

"It was just so, so, heartening to know that they even bothered to come out to honor somebody who's been dead for 80 years," said Easley. "It was just so gratifying, humbling, just really fantastic."

Helton was laid to rest near his grandparents and his father at Sloans Valley Cemetery in Burnside.

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

3K+
Followers
966
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
City
Burnside, KY
State
Hawaii State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Sailor#Laid To Rest#Navy Seaman#Mia Accounting Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of WWII Sailor From Stockton Killed At Pearl Harbor Officially Accounted For, Navy Says

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The remains of a World War II-era sailor from Stockton who was among those killed in the Pearl Harbor attack has officially been accounted for, officials announced on Friday. Navy Water Tender 1st Class Charles E. Hudson was serving on the battleship USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. Torpedo hits during the attack caused the ship to capsize, killing 429 crewmen – Hudson among them. Throughout the war, the remains of the crew members killed in the attack were recovered. The remains were then interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries. After the war, work continued with recovering and identifying the...
Kentucky Statewtloam.com

Remains Of Kentucky Sailor Who Died At Pearl Harbor Arrives In Somerset

Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a Somerset sailor is finally home. After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home. At just 18 years old, he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor. For decades his family mourned his death, but never had closure, until DNA testing positively identified Helton’s remains. Helton’s remains were flown into northern Kentucky Thursday evening and given a full escort to Somerset. Along the way, tributes were set up in his honor. He was to be buried next to his father.
Bend, ORkxnet.com

Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

100 years. A lot has happened. And Dick Higgins has lived through it all: the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, the Pearl Harbor attack, even COVID-19. He’s a survivor, a veteran and he goes by “Gramps.”. On Saturday, the Bend, Oregon community showed up in a big way to celebrate 100...
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin sailor accounted for; died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941

ANTIGO, Wis. - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Friday, July 23 that Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg, 23, of Antigo, Wisconsin, killed during World War II, was accounted for on March 25, 2021. A news release says on Dec. 7, 1941, Doernenburg was assigned to the...
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

After 80 Years an Idaho Sailor is Home at Rest

I know how these people feel. I went through the same thing four years ago. In my family, it was an uncle killed in 1943 over Papua New Guinea. Their situation extended eight long decades. Arnold M. Nielsen was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was struck by Japanese planes. Hundreds of sailors were never identified when their remains were recovered. Similar to my family’s story, Nielsen for a time was buried in Hawaii’s Punch Bowl.
California Statefox5sandiego.com

California sailor accounted for decades after death at Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON — A California family has closure decades after the death of a Navy man in World War II. Navy Water Tender First Class Charles E. Hudson was a 39-year-old serving on the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes and quickly capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Hudson.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

Pearl Harbor victim reinterred in North Iowa

When Elma native John Mark Mulick Jr. enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1940, he had to get his father, John Mulick Sr., to sign up for him because he was only 20 years old at the time. Despite his age, Mulick, who family members described as "down-to-earth" and "smart,"...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Airman killed during Vietnam War accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul A. Avolese, 35, of Jamaica, New York, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for Sept. 21, 2020. On July 7, 1967, Avolese was a radar navigator assigned to the 4133rd Bombardment Wing. That day, he...
Livonia, MIHometownLife.com

Soldier killed in Korean War will be laid to rest in Livonia

Nearly 70 years after his death during the Korean War, Pfc. Philip T. Hoogacker is being taken to his final resting place. Hoogacker's remains will be buried at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia Friday. A funeral will be held at RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes in Livonia prior to burial.
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Sailor's remains find final harbor

Jul. 25—Even though he was a beloved uncle to her mother, Shirley Wallace-King, Kathy Hammond knew next to nothing about Arnold M. Nielsen. "My mom did not talk about him very much, " Hammond, 66, said of her great uncle. "We knew of him, we knew he got the Purple Heart, we knew he was killed at Pearl Harbor, we knew she had pictures of him. But she rarely talked about him."
Militarysecurityboulevard.com

Why a Cyber Pearl Harbor Will Never Happen

The easy answer is really a semantic one: nothing that can be done in cyber (information technology) is directly comparable to widespread kinetic destruction of military forces. Once something approaches that level of destructive force, it’s no longer in the domain of cyber. But to be more serious, the problem...
Wallowa County, ORwallowa.com

Out of the Past: World War veteran laid to rest

With military honors at the grave, the body of Grover C. Eckley was laid to rest in the Enterprise cemetery. He was killed in action in the Argonne, Sept. 28, 1918 and buried temporarily not far from the battlefield. His body was removed later to an American cemetery in France, and then was brought to the homeland by the government last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy