All-Stars Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks ready for any role in the Chicago White Sox bullpen: ‘We have no egos out there. We just want to win.’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
New White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walks to the dugout after warming up before a game against the Indians on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

Liam Hendriks sees some similarities between the Chicago White Sox bullpen and that of the 2015 Kansas City Royals.

The Royals relied what Hendriks referred to as “the three-headed monster” of relievers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland on the way to winning the World Series.

Hendriks has a nickname ready after the Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel on Friday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs .

“We’ve got the “Ponytail Gang” with (Michael) Kopech, Craig and myself,” Hendriks said with a laugh Saturday before a game against Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Theirs are both way more impressive than mine. Mine is more of a man bun.

“If you want the moniker to stick, that’s up to you guys to run with that one.”

Whatever they’re called, the focus is on getting outs and matching the accomplishment of that 2015 Royals team.

Hendriks has a career-high 26 saves this season, and Kimbrel has 23. Both All-Stars are embracing any role presented to them.

“I’m just waiting for the phone to ring and whenever they call my name, I’ll be ready to go and that’s what it takes,” Hendriks said. “We have no egos out there. We just want to win. That’s what we’re going for now.

“It doesn’t matter which situation, I’ve got no ego. I don’t care if I have the ninth, the eighth, the fifth. I don’t care. All I want to do is play.”

Kimbrel is “on board to do whatever I need to do to help this team win.”

“I signed in Chicago, with the Cubs (in 2019), to be the closer there, and I did it for half a season and lost my job and got it back this year,” Kimbrel said. “That was something I signed to do there. And obviously, there’s a great closer here that’s been lights out for the last couple years and this year as well.

“My job is to come here and do whatever I need to do to help this team win and get to the playoffs.”

Sox manager Tony La Russa said availability will play a large role in determining whether it’s Hendriks or Kimbrel on mound in the ninth. When they are both available, La Russa said, “it will be real clear, if we have the lead, who pitches the eighth and who pitches the ninth.

“It’s not going to be a quarterback controversy. It’s not going to be a closer controversy. It’s going to be ‘Let’s get the outs and let’s get a win and let’s keep going forward.’”

Kimbrel said the key is to have everyone fresh for September.

“I’m going to be closing games, I’m going to be throwing in the eighth inning, I’m going to be doing whatever I need to do,” Kimbrel said. “And hopefully the whole idea is to structure it out in a way where we’re all healthy and ready to go once October gets here. Because we all know how that goes, if we play seven games, you’re going to pitch in all seven games. If we can get there healthy and this thing works out like it’s supposed to, it’s going to be fun.”

Kimbrel was the top reliever available leading up to the trade deadline. He was a “little bit surprised” he landed with the Sox.

“Some of the reports we were reading before, they weren’t a team that people were reporting on,” he said. “These things happen so fast, last minute. I guess I can say I was a little bit surprised, but not overly.

“I’m excited to be a part of this team. Just the guys that are here, the weapons that this ballclub has, it’s pretty special, and I’m glad to be a part of it. When I found out (Friday), obviously there’s been talks for a couple weeks now, and just wondering if something was going to go down or not. Found out (Friday) afternoon, and honestly, my first reaction was that I was excited because I didn’t have to move. I didn’t have to worry about relocating my family and learning a new routine. Everything on the homefront’s going to be the same.”

Kimbrel joins a bullpen that has a familiar face in Ryan Tepera, whom the Sox acquired Thursday in a trade with the Cubs .

They’ll be right-handed options, along with Hendriks, Michael Kopech (1.52 ERA), José Ruiz (2.90) and Reynaldo López (1.64). Kopech has been phenomenal while making the temporary transition from starter to reliever, and Ruiz has had a larger role in recent weeks. López joined the team from Triple-A Charlotte on July 16.

The left-handed relief options are Aaron Bummer (4.67) and Garrett Crochet (2.93). Both have the potential of stretches of lockdown work.

“There’s a lot of talent and a lot of guys that can get the job done,” Kimbrel said. “I see a lot of wins in this team’s future for the rest of the year. There’s going to be a lot of guys needed to lock games down and close games out, and I think every single one of us is going to be a part of that.”

Kimbrel also has a connection with La Russa, who was the vice president/special assistant to the president of baseball operations with the Boston Red Sox in 2018-19. The ‘18 Red Sox won the World Series.

“I told him (Friday) night, we won one together when I had a red sock on, so let’s do it in white,” Kimbrel said.

