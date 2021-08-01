Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

'I'm not giving up': 15 years after daughter's disappearance in Longview, Tyler woman still looking

By Courtney Stern
Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahl6m_0bE4O3HR00

Ellen Tant doesn't have many photos left of her daughter.

Most were handed out — and never returned — when then-23-year-old Brandi Wells went missing Aug. 2, 2006, from a Longview club.

In the past 15 years, little solid information about the case has emerged, leaving Tant frustrated and hoping someone stumbles upon evidence or comes forward with direct knowledge of what happened the night of her daughter's disappearance.

“You know people don't realize what they do to not only the victim of the crime, but the family,” she said this past week, voice breaking. “The loved ones that are left behind with so many questions that are not answered because somebody is too chicken to come forward with it now.”

Read the rest of the story with our news partners, the Longview News-Journal.

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Giving Up#15 Years After#The Longview News Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy