'I'm not giving up': 15 years after daughter's disappearance in Longview, Tyler woman still looking

Ellen Tant doesn't have many photos left of her daughter.

Most were handed out — and never returned — when then-23-year-old Brandi Wells went missing Aug. 2, 2006, from a Longview club.

In the past 15 years, little solid information about the case has emerged, leaving Tant frustrated and hoping someone stumbles upon evidence or comes forward with direct knowledge of what happened the night of her daughter's disappearance.

“You know people don't realize what they do to not only the victim of the crime, but the family,” she said this past week, voice breaking. “The loved ones that are left behind with so many questions that are not answered because somebody is too chicken to come forward with it now.”

