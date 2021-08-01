Cancel
Cherokee County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:23:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Cherokee, KS
Cherokee County, KS
Crawford County, KS
