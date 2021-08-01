Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:23:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
