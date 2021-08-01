Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DALLAM COUNTY At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Texline, or 17 miles southeast of Clayton, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Texline. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH