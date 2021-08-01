Special Weather Statement issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Barre, or 8 miles southwest of Palmetto, moving west at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Leonville, Melville, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Chataignier, Prairie Ronde, Indian Lake, Savoy, Chicot State Park, Lawtell, Whiteville, Swords, Grand Prairie, Lebeau and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 15 and 45.