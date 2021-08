The old adage says that behind every successful man is a great woman and for Team GB’s Tokyo gold medallists Adam Peaty and Tom Daley, it definitely rings true. Peaty, 26, became the first Brit to retain an Olympic swimming title after winning the 100m breaststroke in Japan and diver Daley - in his fourth Olympic Games - took his first gold in the men’s 10m synchronised platform alongside Matty Lee on what was quickly coined Magic Monday.