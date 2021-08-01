Cancel
Baca County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA COUNTY At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Campo, or 16 miles south of Springfield, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

