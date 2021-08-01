West Fargo clinches region spot then Legion championship
BISMARCK – Anthony Villanueva and Nolan Dodds pitched West Fargo to Sioux Falls and a state Class AA Legion championship on Saturday in Mandan. Villanueva fired a six-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Bismarck, which sealed a trip to the Central Plains Regional. Dodds then took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Fargo Post 400 in the title game before the Patriots prevailed 3-1 on a warm, smoky afternoon at Memorial Ballpark.www.inforum.com
