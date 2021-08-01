Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Serge Ibaka Opts in for 2021-22 season

By Mason Bissada
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCVxI_0bE4NQDS00

LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka will pick up his $9.7 million player option, opting into the final year of his contract to remain with the Clippers for the 2021-22 season, insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday.

The news is welcome for Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, who said Thursday night following the NBA Draft that he and the team “hope” Ibaka would opt in.

Assuming good health, the Clippers will once again have their center rotation solidified with Ibaka and Ivica Zubac giving them 48 solid minutes combined. However, good health cannot necessarily be assumed with Ibaka. The 13-year veteran struggled mightily with a back injury throughout the 2020-21 season, playing in just 41 of 72 games in the regular season. Ibaka tried to give the Clippers whatever he had left in the tank in the postseason, but after fighting through back spasms through two playoff games, he elected to have season-ending back surgery.

There is no clear timetable for Ibaka’s return to action following the surgery.

When healthy, Ibaka gives the Clippers a unique weapon at center: a floor-spacer on offense that can protect the rim on defense. While Zubac is an excellent rim-runner and finisher, Ibaka gives Head Coach Tyronn Lue the luxury of being able to go five-out without sacrificing shot-blocking on the other end.

Frank is still facing the task of retaining potential free agent Kawhi Leonard, but assuming he remains in LA, Ibaka will surely help the Clippers remain competitive in Leonard’s absence as he recovers from his ACL surgery.

Clippers' Pick Keon Johnson: "I Model my Game After Kawhi Leonard."

Comments / 0

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
283
Followers
449
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Lawrence Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nba Draft#La Clippers#The Athletic#The Nba Draft#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Serge Ibaka exercises contract option to stay with Clippers

Serge Ibaka is returning to the Clippers after the veteran center informed the team Saturday that he would exercise his player option for next season, according to two people familiar with the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The player option is worth $9.7 million. Picking it...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Serge Ibaka reaches decision on $9.7 million option with Clippers

After his first season with the L.A. Clippers was cut short with an injury, Serge Ibaka has decided to pick up his player option worth $9,720,900, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. As of writing, he is projected to be the sixth-highest paid player on the Clippers’ payroll. Ibaka’s decision...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Serge Ibaka exercises player option for 2021-22

Shams Charania: Clippers F/C Serge Ibaka is exercising his $9.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tomer Azarly: "We want them back as Clippers. We respect that they have a choice to make. With Kawhi, we hope to have a very long-term relationship with him... We'd like to bring Reggie, Nico back. We hope Serge opts in. We have other FA as well." Lawrence Frank on free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy