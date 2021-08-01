Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

By SI.com
49erswebzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Here's who stood out during Day 4 of 49ers training camp. THE GOOD 1. Linebacker Fred Warner. There he was, hanging out in the flat minding his own business when Jimmy Garoppolo threw the ball at him. Rude. So Warner intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown. Quite generous of Garoppolo to ...Continue reading.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Should the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Colts?

The Colts have a starting quarterback vacancy. Carson Wentz is undergoing foot surgery today to remove a bone that will cause him to miss as much as 12 weeks of action. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, this a major blow to have their starting quarterback out of action. Situations like this are what leads teams to exploring outside-experienced options at quarterback. One player who could be an options is the 49ers very own Jimmy Garoppolo. With how Trey Lance is looking in training camp and continuing to earn the trust of his teammates, it is only a matter of time before he proves he is ready to be the starter. For the 49ers, there is no better time to get compensation for Garoppolo while also looking good from a public relations standpoint.
NFLAthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers: 2021 Preseason Predictions and Preview

The 49ers, the franchise of Hall of Fame quarterbacks Y.A. Tittle, Joe Montana and Steve Young, hope they have found a passer who will add to their rich legacy in Trey Lance. But even after drafting the North Dakota State quarterback with the No. 3 pick, they might not be in a hurry to find out if the rookie can follow in those footsteps. That’s because the big-armed, dual-threat talent made only 17 starts and threw 318 passes at the FCS level and has played in just one game since January 2020.
NFLallfans.co

Kyle Shanahan Reveals If 49ers Made Offer For Matt Stafford

Early in the NFL’s offseason, Matthew Stafford approached the Detroit Lions’ front office and asked to be traded. Right off the bat, the San Francisco 49ers were mentioned as a team that could be in the mix to land the veteran quarterback. Kyle Shanahan never made a move, though. The...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Adam Schefter's podcast this week to discuss his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Of course, a whole interview couldn't go by without Schefter asking Lynch about his team's current quarterback situation.
NFLFresno Bee

Here’s what we saw and heard at Trey Lance’s first day of training camp with the 49ers

It was a mostly good day for both 49ers quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, as the team kicked off training camp with a competitive first practice on Wednesday. Garoppolo continued what’s been a strong offseason dating back to OTAs in the spring, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, smoothly running the first team offense to the point where Shanahan says it’s not a competition just yet for the starting quarterback job.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Monday he is not considering splitting up the practice reps for the quarterbacks at this stage in camp, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports: “I haven’t planned that at all.”. Shanahan believes asking first-round QB Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo is likely putting...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers roster 2021: Kevin White can resurrect career

Kevin White may always be a first-round NFL Draft bust, but his situation with the 49ers in 2021 might afford him the opportunity to turn his career around. Raise your hand if you thought former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White was going to be a massive impact-kind of player when the Chicago Bears selected him at No. 7 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers training camp recap, Day 5: Shanahan said the team was “a little rusty”

The 49ers finished their fifth non-padded practice on Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke after practice and wasn’t happy with the energy:. “I thought we were a little rusty today. Everyone got a day off yesterday. I didn’t think the defense wasn’t as crisp with their calls and stuff when we changed our motion and stuff. It seems like there’s a hesitation with everyone.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Not Budging on First-Team Reps for Trey Lance

"I haven't planned that at all." That is what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated today when he was asked about incorporating Trey Lance into the first-team reps. "No, we're not splitting the reps up going against the ones and stuff," said Shanahan. "I thought Trey (Lance) had one of his better days on Saturday, but that was nothing to move him up there and start talking differently with Jimmy (Garoppolo) or anything like that."
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance takes first snap with 1st-team offense

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance got a rep with the 49ers' starters, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said it wasn't a step toward making him the starter. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers sign...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan says 49ers 'pretty optimistic' about LB Azeez Al-Shaair's injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suffered an injury during red zone drills in practice on Monday. It occurred on a run play and appeared to be a non-contact injury. Al-Shaair walked off the field with the team's medical staff and linebacker Fred Warner. After practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan coy about Trey Lance starting

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Despite some struggles from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 49ers training camp, Kyle Shanahan isn’t ready to push Trey Lance into the fray just yet. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed two interceptions during San Francisco 49ers training camp sessions...
NFL247Sports

Kyle Shanahan reveals 'X-factor' for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to sort out exactly what their depth chart will look like this fall. One of the positions that appears to be up for grabs is at slot receiver, and one former third-round pick is in the mix there. In his ‘Football Morning in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy