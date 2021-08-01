Forecast: Rain chances on the increase starting Sunday

As we close out a July that was cooler and wetter than average, it looks like we have similar pattern for at least the beginning of August. A late season front will bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures for the first half of the upcoming week.

Sunday will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and triple digit feels like temperatures, but the rain chances will be higher starting late morning into the afternoon with about a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

As the front drifts southward, rain and storms will remain a possibility through Sunday night. It's not out of the question that a storm or two could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Monday is looking like the wettest day with the front stalled nearby. We're expecting about a 60 percent chance of showers and storms. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the afternoon.

Rain chances continue through mid-week as the front lingers nearby. So expect more scattered showers and storms through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs still in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will dwindle late week into next weekend as highs return closer to average. Some parts of Central Texas could get 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next 7 days.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear. South wind at 5-10 mph.

LOW: 77 °



SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot. 40% chance for afternoon and evening showers/storms. South-southwest wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 98 °

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

