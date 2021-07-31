BREAKING — Orion Cosce loses to Philip Rowe in UFC debut

Top-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland says it would make him “super happy” to kill someone in the UFC during one of his fights. Strickland defeated former teammate Uriah Hall via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 on Saturday night. In the first five-round fight of his UFC career, Strickland used his jab to piece up Hall over the course of 25 minutes, while also mixing up power strikes and takedowns to seal the deal and pick up the biggest win of his career. With five straight victories, including a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC middleweight division, it is clear that Strickland is one of the best fighters in the world at his weight class, and he hopes to continue fighting bigger and better opponents. But for Strickland, what really makes him happy more than anything is just going in the Octagon and hurting people.