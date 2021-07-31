Cancel
BREAKING — Orion Cosce loses to Philip Rowe in UFC debut

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County’s Orion Cosce suffered his first defeat as a professional MMA fighter on Saturday afternoon, losing to Philip Rowe on a second-round TKO. Cosce, who turned pro in 2018 and came into the fight with a record of 7-0, was making his UFC debut on the preliminary card of the big fight night featuring Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

