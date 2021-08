PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police announced an arrest in a major case Wednesday, as well as encouraging trends in the city’s fight against gun violence. A 16-year-old boy now faces seven counts of attempted murder for a March 26 shooting outside of the Golf & Social Club on Delaware Avenue in Fishtown. Police are still looking for a second shooter. “We’ve always believed that people know who was involved,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish said. “We got one of them. Now we’re doing everything we can by tracing the steps and looking into the connection of the individual we have in...