Panthers GM Scott Fitterer talks about why Taylor Moton deserved his new deal

Taylor Moton did everything the right way for four years, never missing a game, never complaining and performing at a high level. It came down to the wire, but in the end he got paid. The Carolina Panthers signed Moton to a new contract with only minutes to go before the franchise tag deadline, leaving no question about his future with the team.

Watch general manager Scott Fitterer talk about Moton’s four-year, $72 million extension and why he deserved it.

Moton may become even more valuable in the near future. He’s been taking some reps at left tackle during training camp.

