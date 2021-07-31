Cancel
NFL

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer talks about why Taylor Moton deserved his new deal

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Taylor Moton did everything the right way for four years, never missing a game, never complaining and performing at a high level. It came down to the wire, but in the end he got paid. The Carolina Panthers signed Moton to a new contract with only minutes to go before the franchise tag deadline, leaving no question about his future with the team.

Watch general manager Scott Fitterer talk about Moton’s four-year, $72 million extension and why he deserved it.

Moton may become even more valuable in the near future. He’s been taking some reps at left tackle during training camp.

Carolina Panthers: Their 50 highest-rated players in 'Madden 22'

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

The Panthers gave Taylor Moton a big payday earlier this month, signing their star right tackle to a four-year, $72 million extension. Moton will have to earn his money. He’s become the only reliable starter for Carolina’s offensive line and he may be asked to play out of position this year. The team has a hole to fill at left tackle, enough so that Moton had to take a few reps there during OTAs due to a couple injuries.

