On July 28th, 1914, war-ravaged the European continent in the conflict known today as World War I. The War began with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The assassination made the Austrian-Hungarian Empire send a list of demands to Serbia, where the assassination took place. Serbia refused the ultimatum, which forced the Austro-Hungarians to declare war. Russia, who had guaranteed to come to Serbia’s aid if a war broke out, declared war on Austria in turn. Germany had promised to come to Austria’s aid if a war broke out between Austria and Russia, and France had promised to aid Russia in a war against Germany. The Ottoman Empire, now Turkey, had an alliance with Germany to fight against Russia if war broke out between the two.